The information about Blackpool's very early days, it's roads and buildings is limited, but what we do know is that it wasn't until the mid-1700s that Blackpool began to take shape. It's main building boom was in the 1800s and early 1900s.
The earliest tracks linked Preston with the Fylde through marsh land. According to local historians, in October 1655, the people of Great and Little Marton petitioned for permission to build a bridge over the outlet from Marton Mere to the sea – was that bridge the first thoroughfare?
In later years, Blackpool gained access to the wider county via a private road constructed by Thomas Clifton and Henry Houghton, which began in 1721. The town centre’s development started with Lane Ends Hotel, Foxhall, Metropole and Clifton Hotels.
These photos delve into the history of our town’s roads.
They were early buildings and were no doubt central to how Blackpool shaped up. On the fringes of the town, The Manchester was an early one, so was Raikes Hall and Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Thanks to Ordnance Survey maps beginning in 1840 we have pieced together how the town centre sprawl began.
(Credit to local historians Juliette Gregson and Nick Moore for help in research)