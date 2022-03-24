11 photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1989

Anyone remember when Roland Rat turned up in Blackpool?
A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:21 am

This week we are looking at 1989. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Blackpool folk in 1988. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures – this time from 1987

1. Blackpool in 1989

Here he is again - this time with a group of other performers entertaining the crowds who gathered

2. Blackpool in 1989

There was 24 hours of non-stop music and few bleary eyes in Kirkham as more than 200 people took part in a sponsored music marathon to raise money for Children in Need and Cancer Research. The brownies, church choirs, school bands, and individuals all did their bit for the event at the Methodist Church, Nelson Street

3. Blackpool in 1989

Youngsters at a Kirkham school have proved they are top of the form by lifting a county-wide general knowledge competition. Forty-eight teams from Lancashire primary schools battled out their own version of Mastermind, organised by BNFL's Springfield Works, at Salwick. A team from Kirkham St Michael's, featuring (pictured left to right) Tristan Longworth, Dylan Wilson and Robert Kane, emerged as the winners

4. Blackpool in 1989

The cast of Garstang Theatre Group were out in force bringing a touch of old Russia to the streets of the market town. They were advertising the fact that their next production is the his musical Fiddler on the Roof, which is being staged at Garstang High School. Carrie Bevan takes the title role and she is pictured with other members of the cast

