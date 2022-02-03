It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills
10 pictures showing Blackpool life in the 80s

The archives have thrown up these gems

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:57 am

This week we are looking at 1982. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Blackpool folk in 1981. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 80s

1.

A display by Taekwondo champions Terry Clark, Cecilia Daly and Michael McKenna, watched by the rest of the club at Fleetwood where they train

2.

The Blackpool Belle - a customised mobile exhibition coach - was officially launched to mark the start of an £18,000 promotion drive to attract holidaymakers to the resort. Singer Jo Ronell and dancers provided entertainment during the launch

3.

The Blackpool Belle - a customised mobile exhibition coach - was officially launched to mark the start of an £18,000 promotion drive to attract holidaymakers to the resort. The roadshow consortium members gather outside the coach

4.

Tributes to Bill Beaumont's vintage career flowed like the wine at the annual dinner of his club, Fylde. The dinner was the first social event which the record-breaking England captain had attended since announcing his retirement and Fylde members and guests gave him a standing ovation. Pictured: A kilted Gordon Brown teams up again with Lions colleague Bill Beaumont (far left)

