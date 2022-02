3.

One of Garstang's biggest employers said a special thank you to five staff members with more than 180 years' service between them. The workers at up-market overall makers CCM Raven were given gifts of appreciation presented by company chairman Mr Michael Watson. Mr Watson, pictured far right, hands over the keys to a new car to Jim Callaghan, retiring after 51 years. Looking on are David Hodgson, left, Dorothy Taylor, Kathleen Wilcox, and Maureen Hindle