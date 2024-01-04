News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

10 nostalgic retro pictures of the Scorton Steam Fair as organisers announce the event has been cancelled

For many petrol-heads, the Scorton Steam Fair was a time to rejoice.

By Jack Marshall , Jack Marshall, Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2020, 12:30 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT

But sadly, organised recently announced that the annual event which enjoyed 17 editions over the past two decades will cease due to spuralling costs and a lack of long-term sustainability. For those looking to indulge in a spot of nostalgia, take a look at our best pictures of the heralded 2016 edition. Also, while you're here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro pieces...

27 old school retro pictures of late 1990s Preston, from Miss UK and North End to local gyms

33 retro pictures of historic Preston in 1969, from St George’s Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

Back to school! 45 cute retro pictures of Preston school starters from down the years

Lawnmower racing

1.

Lawnmower racing

Photo Sales
Scorton Steam Fair 2016

2.

Scorton Steam Fair 2016

Photo Sales
Richard Straughan and John Mills with their eight-wheel Sentinel Tarmac steam wagon

3.

Richard Straughan and John Mills with their eight-wheel Sentinel Tarmac steam wagon

Photo Sales
Lacey, Aidan, and John Ousby at the fair in 2016

4.

Lacey, Aidan, and John Ousby at the fair in 2016

Photo Sales
Roderick Robinson of Pilling with his 1917 Stanley 730 steam car

5.

Roderick Robinson of Pilling with his 1917 Stanley 730 steam car

Photo Sales
Scorton Steam Fair

6.

Scorton Steam Fair

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page