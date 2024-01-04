10 nostalgic retro pictures of the Scorton Steam Fair as organisers announce the event has been cancelled
For many petrol-heads, the Scorton Steam Fair was a time to rejoice.
But sadly, organised recently announced that the annual event which enjoyed 17 editions over the past two decades will cease due to spuralling costs and a lack of long-term sustainability. For those looking to indulge in a spot of nostalgia, take a look at our best pictures of the heralded 2016 edition. Also, while you're here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro pieces...
