The British Homing World Show 2022: 21 pictures from behind the scenes at the ‘Crufts of the pigeon world’ in the Winter Gardens

The 2022 British Homing World Show landed in Blackpool today (January 15), with pigeon fanciers flying in from around the country.

By Neil Cross and Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 6:35 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 6:38 pm

The show which is considered The ‘Crufts of the pigeon world’ judges some of the top racing pigeons from across the UK.

Hosted by the Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA), the show will make the Winter Gardens it's home for entire weekend (January 15 and 16, 2022).

Our photographer Neil Cross was cooped up all day to capture the scenes.

1.

Winging it

2.

Left wing

3.

Feather in your cap

4.

Cat amongst the pigeons

