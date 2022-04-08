Sooty ready to return home

The Joe Longthorne Theatre on Blackpool North Pier will be hosting the returning Sooty Show, featuring Sooty, Sweep and Soo, for three dates in May, August and October.And it will be a real return home for Sooty after being bought on the pier in 1948.The puppet’s origins with Blackpool began in 1948, when entertainer Harry Corbett came from Yorkshire to Blackpool on holiday with his family.While taking a stroll down North Pier, Harry came across Sooty for sale inside Paul Clives’ kiosk.Harry paid the sum of seven shillings and sixpence for the yellow bear with black ears.Izzy, Wizzy, let’s get busy with The Sooty Show on the 28th May, 22 August 22nd October.Tickets cost £5 and VIP tickets cost £7.For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool/the-joe-longthorne-theatre/sootys-coming-home/e-ayqmkg