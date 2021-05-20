Share your memories for street art project

Kirkham’s Cultural Consortium has launched an appeal for memories from local folk to help create a new piece of interactive artwork in the town centre.

The Consortium is working with renowned artist Alex Blakey to create a series of innovative art installations which will celebrate Kirkham’s rich and diverse history – from its days as a

Roman fort, through the Industrial Revolution to today.

Artist Alex Blakey

One of these imaginative installations – ‘The Talking Wall’ – will include images of people or places relevant to Kirkham.

A special QR code, situated alongside the installation will enable people to scan and then listen to an audio recording of a specific memory on their mobile phone – and Alex is hoping

Kirkham residents will get involved in its creation.

Artist impression of the Talking Wall

Alex is looking for people to come forward so she can record their voices and memories to help create the artwork.

Alex said: “We are particularly looking for people with memories or stories passed down from Kirkham’s mills, market days, wartime, specific shops, the clubs that used to exist, nights out

in Kirkham, Club Days etc.

“It is a blank canvas right now.

“It will be totally created from the recollections and stories we get from local people so I cannot wait to see what we uncover.”

Alex will be in Kirkham on Friday, May 28 to record people’s memories. If you would like to take part email Alex at [email protected]

Kirkham’s Cultural Consortium was formed to deliver community heritage art projects as part of Kirkham Treasures – a pilot project launched after Kirkham’s successful bid for High Street

Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ) status.