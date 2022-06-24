The memorial service commemorated the sacrifice of Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings whose family were from the area and who lost his life defending Britain against the Nazis while flying an aircraft paid for by the local community.

The event took place at the replica Spitfire memorial at Fairhaven Lake, with the Mayor of Fylde Council, Coun Ben Aitken, Freckleton Brass Band, members of the Royal Air Force Association and Royal British Legion, and local members of the Air Training Corps led by Revd Canon David Banbury, Vicar of St John the Baptist, Burscough.

Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings was killed just before his 21st birthday, flying the Spitfire, W3644. The service was timed to start at 7.30pm, the time Sgt Lever-Ridings was shot down.

