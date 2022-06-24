A memorial service at Fairhaven Lake marked the 80th anniversary of the loss of Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings with a Hurricane flypast
Second World War flypast at Fairhaven Lake: 29 pictures of the tribute to Fylde Spitfire pilot Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings who was shot down

A poignant Second World War flypast marked the moment a Fylde coast pilot lost his life 80 years ago.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:47 pm

The memorial service commemorated the sacrifice of Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings whose family were from the area and who lost his life defending Britain against the Nazis while flying an aircraft paid for by the local community.

The event took place at the replica Spitfire memorial at Fairhaven Lake, with the Mayor of Fylde Council, Coun Ben Aitken, Freckleton Brass Band, members of the Royal Air Force Association and Royal British Legion, and local members of the Air Training Corps led by Revd Canon David Banbury, Vicar of St John the Baptist, Burscough.

Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings was killed just before his 21st birthday, flying the Spitfire, W3644. The service was timed to start at 7.30pm, the time Sgt Lever-Ridings was shot down.

Eyes on the sky as the flypast takes place

The flypast marked the loss of Sgt Alan Lever-Ridings

A closer look during the flypast

The flypast at Fairhaven Lake

