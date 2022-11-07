Knitters from all over the Fylde got involved after reading about the planned mural back in April. Angela Ogden, of Newcastle Avenue, sent out the pattern and wool and asked volunteers to send the poppies back by October. With help from the Talbot Ward PACT group, and other members of her community, it was turned into a 12 foot waterfall display. It was unveiled on Nov 03, 2022, on the corner of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road.