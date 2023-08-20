News you can trust since 1873
Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend: 19 pictures from the military heritage event

Take a look at the fabulous scenes from a unique heritage event held in Lytham over the weekend.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 17:43 BST

The Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend took place between Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

The two day spectacle saw thousands of people re-live the 1940s wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing, weapons displays, historic vehicles, military charities, vintage traders and more.

Our photographer headed down on the Sunday to see to capture the scenes, take a look below:

A group getting into the swing of things

1. 1940's weekend at Lytham

A group getting into the swing of things Photo: Neil Cross

Fancy a cuppa?

2. 1940's weekend at Lytham

Fancy a cuppa? Photo: Neil Cross

A very young soldier!

3. 1940's weekend at Lytham

A very young soldier! Photo: Neil Cross

Nice goggles pup!

4. 1940's weekend at Lytham

Nice goggles pup! Photo: Neil Cross

Is it a bird?

5. 1940's weekend at Lytham

Is it a bird? Photo: Neil Cross

Is it a plane?

6. 1940's weekend at Lytham

Is it a plane? Photo: Neil Cross

Oh, it is a plane!

7. 1940's weekend at Lytham

Oh, it is a plane! Photo: Neil Cross

A WWII soldier

8. 1940's weekend at Lytham

A WWII soldier Photo: Neil Cross

