In pictures: Platinum Jubilee party fun at Thornton Primary School

The sun shone down as one school joined scores across the country to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

By Jane Clare
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 2:53 pm

Children, staff and friends at Thornton Primary School gathered to chat, eat cake, and have a jolly good time to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

1. Happy gathering

The jubilee garden party is underway at Thornton Primary School

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. wbeg-jubilee thornton primary-5-nw.JPG

Henry Berry flies the flag at Thornton Primary School's Jubilee Garden Party

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Friends together

Oscar Glassey and Bobby Taylor-Stansfield at the jubilee party

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Happy day

Pictured are Adelhaide Entwistle, Charleigh-Jo Taylor-Stansfield and Isla Ganderton at the Thornton Primary School jubilee party

Photo: Daniel Martino

