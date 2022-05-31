Children, staff and friends at Thornton Primary School gathered to chat, eat cake, and have a jolly good time to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Are you planning a street party, or did your school celebrate this very special occasion?
1. Happy gathering
The jubilee garden party is underway at Thornton Primary School
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. wbeg-jubilee thornton primary-5-nw.JPG
Henry Berry flies the flag at Thornton Primary School's Jubilee Garden Party
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Friends together
Oscar Glassey and Bobby Taylor-Stansfield at the jubilee party
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Happy day
Pictured are Adelhaide Entwistle, Charleigh-Jo Taylor-Stansfield and Isla Ganderton at the Thornton Primary School jubilee party
Photo: Daniel Martino