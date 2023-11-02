News you can trust since 1873
Honour unveiled to best-selling thriller writer brought up in Blackpool

A best-selling thriller writer has been commemorated in Blackpool 100 years after his birth.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
A blue plaque has been unveiled by Blackpool Civic Trust in honour of author Desmond Bagley at 48 Lord Street, North Shore, which was his childhood home.

Blackpool’s deputy mayor Coun Adrian Hoyle and deputy mayoress Sharon Hoyle unveiled the plaque at a ceremony also attended by Blackpool Civic Trust chairman Joan Humble and representatives of publisher Harper Collins.

Desmond Bagley was born in Kendal in Cumbria on October 29 1923, but moved to Blackpool with his family in 1935 when he was 12.

Unveiling of a blue plaque on Lord St in Blackpool dedicated to author Desmond BagleyUnveiling of a blue plaque on Lord St in Blackpool dedicated to author Desmond Bagley
He began his working life, aged 14, in the printing industry before working in an aircraft factory during the Second World War and travelling extensively in Europe and South Africa.

After working as a journalist, Desmond went on to become one of the leading thriller writers of the 1970s, helping to establish and popularise the genre.

He published 17 books before his death in 1983, aged 59, from a stroke.

His first novel was The Golden Keel published in 1963 and his books have never been out of print.

Unveiling of a blue plaque on Lord St in Blackpool dedicated to author Desmond Bagley. Pictured are Joan Humble from Blackpool Civic Trust with deputy mayoress Sharon Hoyle, deputy mayor Adrian Hoyle, publisher David Brawn from Harper Collins and author Michael Davies.Unveiling of a blue plaque on Lord St in Blackpool dedicated to author Desmond Bagley. Pictured are Joan Humble from Blackpool Civic Trust with deputy mayoress Sharon Hoyle, deputy mayor Adrian Hoyle, publisher David Brawn from Harper Collins and author Michael Davies.
Following the unveiling of the blue plaque, a historical marker, David Brawn from HarperCollins was joined in conversation by contemporary author Michael Davis at Central Library whose own novel Outback is a sequel to Desmond Bagley’s last published novel Domino Island.

Mrs Humble said: “This took the form of a conversation between Michael Davies and David Brawn, representing the publisher HarperCollins, about Desmond Bagley and his formative years spent in Blackpool, including the many hours he devoted to reading and studying at Central Library.

“I would encourage residents and visitors alike to look at the blue plaques the Civic Trust has placed around Blackpool.

“They tell the story of how outstanding individuals and groups, who made their mark on Blackpool, are part of the history of the town.”

