Here are five of the best historic houses and hall in Lancashire

1.
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Oak, Clitheroe
Browsholme Hall is a unique Grade I historic house and has been lived in by the Parker Family since it was built in 1507. Still a family home, Robert and Amanda Parker welcome visitors to give a glimpse on how 14 generations have lived at Browsholme from Henry VII to the present day. Visitors will see a wonderful collection of historically associated antiques, paintings and furniture.
2.
Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, near Preston
Steeped in history and commanding breathtaking views across Lancashire, Hoghton Tower offers something for everyone at all times of year.
Take a tour of the house with one of their entertaining and informative guides, enjoy a walk around the beautiful grounds and public footpaths or attend one of their many events.
Find out more at www.hoghtontower.co.uk/
3.
Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham
Lytham Hall has a colourful past and an interesting history dating back to the 12th century. The Grade I listed building was once the ancestral home of the colourful Clifton Family, spanning over four centuries. Learn more about the hall’s history at www.lythamhall.org.uk/
4.
Rufford Old Hall, Liverpool Road, Rufford, near Ormskirk
The ground floor of the house at Rufford Old Hall has now reopened to visitors. Step into the fine Tudor building to discover stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history. While the house and collections are still as fascinating as ever, your experience of visiting will be a little different to how things have been done in the past. There are also plenty of things to do with the kids at Rufford Old Hall. Explore the gardens to spot beautiful blooms, become a nature detective or set your imaginations free in the woodland.
The house is open 11am until 4pm, Friday to Monday. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall