This weekend is the launch of Fleetwood Lights – a spectacular ‘Lightpool’ style celebration of the town's coastal heritage.

From 1st to 3rd December, residents and visitors alike are invited to explore light installations that will illuminate key landmarks and buildings, from 5pm to 9pm.

The free art trail will be similar to Blackpool’s fabulous ‘Lightpool’ festival, and will turn the town bright with kaleidoscopic colours, mesmerising stars, and even a light-hearted giant monster!

What is the Fleetwood Lights?

Chomper at The Marine Hall: As night falls, a giant monster named Chomper will illuminate the fabulous Marine Hall, offering light-hearted fun for visitors.

The light installations are inspired by Fleetwood’s three lighthouses, and will celebrate the town’s coastal heritage.

Fleetwood’s three lights are Lower Lighthouse, Pharos Lighthouse, and the sea-based Wyre Light. The three lighthouse system first lit up the town on 1st December 1840, marking a pioneering achievement in maritime history.

Phil Holmes, Artistic Director for Fleetwood Lights is delighted to bring the event to light up the coastal town: “Fleetwood Lights is a remarkable project to be involved in with such prestigious coastal landmarks to light up and give them their time in the spotlight. It’s a wonderful interactive event for all the family to enjoy over the weekend and enjoy the lighthouses and landmarks of Fleetwood in a whole new light.”

The Fleetwood Lights event, a collaboration with Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone Cultural Programme and Fleetwood Museum, hopes to be a mesmerizing experience.

What are the installations at Fleetwood Lights art trail?

The Stars Come Out at Night: The Marine Hall Gardens will be transformed by a mesmeric light installation, capturing the beauty of the night sky and bringing a glimmer of starlight down to earth.

Colour My World: A magical kaleidoscope of colourful mystery enveloping the trees and twinkling gardens along Fleetwood's seafront landscapes.

Lower Lighthouse and Pharos Lighthouse: Creatively and colourfully lit up to immerse your imagination and celebrate this momentous occasion in Fleetwood's history.

The Fleetwood Museum will also host the Glorious Fleetwood historic poster art exhibition, offering a glimpse into vintage artworks that promote the rich heritage of Fleetwood.

When can I visit Fleetwood Lights?

The lights are on from 1st to 3rd December, between 5 - 9pm. They are free to view.

Angelica Vanasse, Fleetwood High Street Heritage Action Zone Arts Engagement Co-Ordinator at Fleetwood Museum, said: “Fleetwood Lights is a celebration of the fascinating and unique heritage found in this town through a three-year cultural programme created with and for Fleetwood residents. We've worked closely with the team at Fleetwood Museum to discover and embed Fleetwood's history in our creative commissions, events and celebrations and this is our biggest one to date. We were inspired by Fleetwood's three lighthouses to create a finale that highlights key landmarks and buildings to bring in the light as we turn toward the winter months, and to welcome everyone to gather and mark the end of the programme.”

“The people, places and history of Fleetwood have shaped the programme through collaborations with artists, community groups, schools, volunteers, businesses on the high street and places including Fleetwood Library, Fleetwood Market, Marine Hall, the Mount, North Albert Cafe and Fleetwood Museum. With support from so many dedicated partners in our cultural consortium we have been able to weave creativity into how we explore and share our heritage here.”