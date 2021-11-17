Fleetwood church to benefit from £80,000 after funding granted for repairs

The funding will repair the historic Grade II listed building in Kemp Street and create a welcoming space for the community.

Work to be carried out includes re-roofing, lead work repairs, chimney repairs and new glazing.

The work is part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones from Historic England, funded by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and managed by Wyre Council.

The fund looks to work with partners to unlock the potential of historic high streets, fuelling economy, social and cultural recovery.

Councillor Alice Collinson, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Planning Policy, said: "We are incredibly grateful to be awarded funding from Historic England for the Heritage Action Zone to benefit buildings in Fleetwood.

"Fleetwood is a town steeped in history and architectural wonders. The funding will allow us to bring an added sparkle to these incredible buildings.

"We can’t wait to see the final renovations to the Presbytery and hope it provides a warm and welcoming space for the community."

St Mary's Presbytery church in Fleetwood is to benefit from over £80,000 as part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zone (Credit: Google)

St Mary’s Presbytery was constructed in 1878 to the design of Innocent and Brown of Sheffield.

It is constructed of rock-faced and ashlar sandstone to the main elevations, but red brick to the rear with a steeply pitched Welsh slate roof with tall chimneys and decorated with an iron finial.

The building is grade II listed and sits within the Fleetwood Conservation Area - an area created to protect the special architectural and historic interest of a place.

The repaired Presbytery building will not only provide a warm and dry home for the Parish Priest, Father Michael Murphy, but also a centre for social activity and a meeting place and point of contact for homeless people needing spiritual support.

The renovation work is to cost in excess of £100,000, but £80,000 is to be contributed under the Heritage Action Zone.