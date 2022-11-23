Adam Knight addressing members of Blackpool Civic Trust

Mr Knight talked about his own experiences with his audience joining him on the stage for the event.

A spokesperson for the Civic Trust said: “Our host and new chief executive officer of the Grand, Adam Knight, gave an entertaining and very interesting talk on his life in theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam’s personal journey from being a young actor and then later working behind the scenes in various capacities took in many famous theatres.

Adam Knight

"Along the way he had the privilege of working with some starry names.

“What made the evening especially memorable for Civic Trust members was hearing these interesting stories and seeing photographs of the many prestigious theatres in the splendid setting of the Grand Theatre itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad