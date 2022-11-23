Blackpool Civic Trust enjoys theatrical talk
The Grand Theatre played host to November’s meeting of the Blackpool Civic Trust with its chief executive Adam Knight taking on the role of guest speaker.
Mr Knight talked about his own experiences with his audience joining him on the stage for the event.
A spokesperson for the Civic Trust said: “Our host and new chief executive officer of the Grand, Adam Knight, gave an entertaining and very interesting talk on his life in theatres.
“Adam’s personal journey from being a young actor and then later working behind the scenes in various capacities took in many famous theatres.
Most Popular
"Along the way he had the privilege of working with some starry names.
“What made the evening especially memorable for Civic Trust members was hearing these interesting stories and seeing photographs of the many prestigious theatres in the splendid setting of the Grand Theatre itself.
“Adam, fittingly, gave his talk on stage to a highly appreciative audience, who greatly enjoyed their evening at the theatre.”