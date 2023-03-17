Blackpool Civic Trust

It will take place at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre, starting at 7pm until 9pm.

As well as the regular monthly meeting, it will also be the AGM for the Civic Trust which is made up of volunteers interested in safeguarding the architectural and environmental heritage of Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AGM will be followed by a talk by Dick Gillingham of Fleetwood Museum on the role of Frederick Kemp in the development of Fleetwood in its early days.

The Civic Trust holds monthly meetings throughout the year, while members also take part in a variety of projects on a voluntary basis.