Blackpool Civic Trust annual meeting coming up
The next members meeting of Blackpool Civic Trust is due to be held on Monday March 20.
It will take place at the Stanley Park Visitor Centre, starting at 7pm until 9pm.
As well as the regular monthly meeting, it will also be the AGM for the Civic Trust which is made up of volunteers interested in safeguarding the architectural and environmental heritage of Blackpool.
The AGM will be followed by a talk by Dick Gillingham of Fleetwood Museum on the role of Frederick Kemp in the development of Fleetwood in its early days.
The Civic Trust holds monthly meetings throughout the year, while members also take part in a variety of projects on a voluntary basis.
In the past these have included helping to paint some of Blackpool’s famous Victorian Shelters on the Promenade, as well as tree planting sessions in order to improve the green environment of the town.