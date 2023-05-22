News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Action! 14 Movies filmed in Lancashire, from Monty Python to The King's Speech

Local Lancastrians won’t need telling twice about how stunning, inspirational, and Hollywood-worthy some of our natural and industrial scenery can be.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST

Therefore, it’s no surprise that countless sites across Lancashire – from its rolling hills and stunning vistas to its iconic landmarks and sprawling promenades – have played host to a plethora of film crews shooting big-budget productions over the years. And so, while you’re imagining Tom Selleck in Clitheroe and Samuel L. Jackson in Blackpool (both of which happened), here’s a list of 14 movies filmed in Lancashire...

The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley.

1. The King's Speech (2010)

The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley. Photo: PA Photo Momentum Pictures

Photo Sales
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016): This Tim Burton fantasy film features a stellar cast including the likes of Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson, with certain scenes being filmed on Blackpool Promenade and featuring images of Blackpool Tower in the background.

2. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016): This Tim Burton fantasy film features a stellar cast including the likes of Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson, with certain scenes being filmed on Blackpool Promenade and featuring images of Blackpool Tower in the background. Photo: Other

Photo Sales
A Kind of Loving (1962): This British kitchen sink drama starring Alan Bates, June Ritchie, and Thora Hird was directed by John Schlesinger of Midnight Cowboy fame and features scenes shot on St Annes Promenade and the now-demolished Majestic Hotel, Miller Arcade and Preston Bus Station, and Blackburn Royal Infirmary.

3. A Kind of Loving (1962)

A Kind of Loving (1962): This British kitchen sink drama starring Alan Bates, June Ritchie, and Thora Hird was directed by John Schlesinger of Midnight Cowboy fame and features scenes shot on St Annes Promenade and the now-demolished Majestic Hotel, Miller Arcade and Preston Bus Station, and Blackburn Royal Infirmary. Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Kidnapping by Indians (1899): The oldest film in this list, Kidnapping by Indians is a silent short Western film made by the Mitchell and Kenyon film company and shot in Blackburn. It is widely regarded as the first dramatic film of the hugely successful Western genre.

4. Kidnapping by Indians (1899)

Kidnapping by Indians (1899): The oldest film in this list, Kidnapping by Indians is a silent short Western film made by the Mitchell and Kenyon film company and shot in Blackburn. It is widely regarded as the first dramatic film of the hugely successful Western genre. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LancashireClitheroeHollywoodTom SelleckBlackpool