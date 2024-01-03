Your kid’s toy may be filthier than a toilet seat: eight toys you should clean or throw away
As parents unwrap the new toys for their kids, it's vital to consider the cleanliness of their existing playthings. Recent findings suggest that children's toys can carry more germs than some of the most commonly cleaned household objects.
Using colony-forming units (CFUs), researchers have identified high levels of bacteria on various children's toys, emphasising the need for regular cleaning.
A survey indicated that a significant number of American parents do not regularly sanitise their children's toys, potentially increasing their exposure to harmful germs.
8 Toys You Should Clean Or Throw Away
Building Block Set: Extremely high germ count.
Slime: Significantly more bacteria than kitchen sinks.
Doll: Far exceeds bacteria levels found in pet food bowls.
Small Toy Car: Contains more bacteria than bathroom faucets.Gaming
Controller: Comparable to pet toy balls in germ levels.
Toy Kitchen Set: Harbors more bacteria than kitchen countertops.
Rubber Ball: Exceeds the bacterial count of toilet seats.
Stuffed Animal: Contains more bacteria than an average wallet.It's reported that only a fraction of parents clean their children’s toys frequently, with some doing it weekly and others less often.
Toy expert Thomas Riley, CEO of Kidscar.co.uk: Highlighting the risks associated with unclean toys, Thomas Riley warns of severe health implications. "Toys are often overlooked as potential sources of bacterial gastroenteritis, which can lead to hospitalisation in severe cases," he explains. "It's crucial for parents to understand the risks and ensure that toys are cleaned regularly, not just for cleanliness but for the health and safety of their children. Regular sanitising of play items is a small but essential step in preventing the spread of harmful bacteria and maintaining a healthy environment for children."
Riley's advice is clear: regular cleaning of children's toys is not just about hygiene; it's a critical step in safeguarding their health and well-being.