News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Young woman fighting for her life after stoma surgery complication left her with liver and kidney damage

A young woman is fighting for her life after complications with a stoma bag, and she is in urgent need to reverse the operation.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 28 year old woman from Lytham has been told she has less than a year to live - unless she can pay for an operation to remove a stoma bag that is making her extremely ill.

Leah Wilson, who has cystic fibrosis, had a stoma fitted in June 2023 after she had started noticing blood in her stools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But complications during surgery have left her with chronic and complex health problems, and the make-up artist is now in urgent need to reverse the operation.

Critical condition

Leah said: “I now have been told if I don’t get it reversed in the next 6 months, I will not be here this time next year. My kidney and liver function is so bad they’ve even spoken about kidney dialysis which is also required to be in hospital 5 days a week.”

READ MORE: My smokers cough left me in a coma.

She is on the NHS waiting list, but the mum-of-one fears that if she can’t have the operation soon then her symptoms will become too severe for her to qualify for the surgery at all.

Wishing for a miracle

"I have a 9 year old daughter that is missing her mum and it breaks my heart that right now I am critical wishing and hoping for a miracle."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leah is currently receiving total parenteral nutrition (TPN) - when the IV administered nutrition is the only source of nutrition the patient is receiving. "The longer I am on this the worse my organs are going to get and I will end up being too poorly in the end to even have it done. I can’t do anything or go anywhere I am hooked up to my TPN 7 nights a week and severely exhausted and weak because my bloods are so deranged all the time and to wait for a surgery that might not even happen for months on end."

Her family are trying to raise funds via GoFundMe so that Leah can receive the surgery she needs.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Related topics:HospitalNHSLytham