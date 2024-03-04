Young woman fighting for her life after stoma surgery complication left her with liver and kidney damage
A 28 year old woman from Lytham has been told she has less than a year to live - unless she can pay for an operation to remove a stoma bag that is making her extremely ill.
Leah Wilson, who has cystic fibrosis, had a stoma fitted in June 2023 after she had started noticing blood in her stools.
But complications during surgery have left her with chronic and complex health problems, and the make-up artist is now in urgent need to reverse the operation.
Critical condition
Leah said: “I now have been told if I don’t get it reversed in the next 6 months, I will not be here this time next year. My kidney and liver function is so bad they’ve even spoken about kidney dialysis which is also required to be in hospital 5 days a week.”
She is on the NHS waiting list, but the mum-of-one fears that if she can’t have the operation soon then her symptoms will become too severe for her to qualify for the surgery at all.
Wishing for a miracle
"I have a 9 year old daughter that is missing her mum and it breaks my heart that right now I am critical wishing and hoping for a miracle."
Leah is currently receiving total parenteral nutrition (TPN) - when the IV administered nutrition is the only source of nutrition the patient is receiving. "The longer I am on this the worse my organs are going to get and I will end up being too poorly in the end to even have it done. I can’t do anything or go anywhere I am hooked up to my TPN 7 nights a week and severely exhausted and weak because my bloods are so deranged all the time and to wait for a surgery that might not even happen for months on end."
Her family are trying to raise funds via GoFundMe so that Leah can receive the surgery she needs.