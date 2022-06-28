James Lettice shared stories relating to his ‘colourful life’ - from his 36 years working at Blackpool Magistrates Court, and how he went from alcohol addiction to writing children’s stories, at a fundraising event at the Old Electric Theatre on Springfield Road.

The poet had his first book published in 2017, after he was found clear of cancer. As writing helped him to recover, he wanted to do something to help aspiring creatives.

He said: “Writing really helped to keep my mind occupied, and when I was given the all clear in 2016 I felt like I’d been given extra time. When I started attending scriptwriting workshops at the Old Electric Theatre, I thought they could really do with some help. I really believe in what they are doing. I feel like I’m on borrowed time, and I think this is the reason why.”

James Lettice held a night of poetry and stories to raise money for the Old Electric theatre

James used to give talks at Women’s Institute groups, and has shared his poetry at charity events for Streetlife.

And five years ago he walked from Fleetwood to Lytham to fundraise for the Rosemere Cancer Unit in Preston, the NHS hospital where he was first treated for colon cancer in 2010.

He had a tumour removed, and had chemotherapy at Rosemere, and also received further treatment at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool in 2011.

But James, who was widowed in 2017, said this will be his last charity event.

“I don’t know how long I’ve got so this is my chance to sign off doing something within my reach.”

The evening included a performance by local singer/guitarist Daisy Atkinson, who sang lyrics that James wrote for his late wife.

James started writing poetry to help him communicate his feelings when he gave up drinking 44 years ago, but took it more seriously when he was recovering from his illness.

He wrote his autobiographical novel, Long Journey to Jimbopo, which was released in 2017. And then he started writing children’s books, which was how he discovered the Old Electric.

“I’d written a story that I knew wasn’t really long enough to be a book. I thought it might work as a stage play, but I had no idea how to go about it.”

So when a friend told him about a scriptwriting group that regularly met at the community theatre, he went along hoping for some tips.

“When I told them I was a published author and poet they were gobsmacked. I really wanted to help them out because I loved to see how the theatre was helping people in the community. It’s for anyone, from all backgrounds. It’s somewhere for local youth to go and they might discover they have a hidden talent.”

The Old Electric runs regular scriptwriting workshops, and read-through sessions where aspiring playwrights can share their work and get constructive feedback in a supportive environment. The group is free and open to everyone.

They also have a range of creative workshops for all ages and abilities, including a singing for wellbeing group, and adult acting classes.