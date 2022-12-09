News you can trust since 1873
There are some gorgeous locations in Lancashire to take in a winter walk

Winter walks in Lancashire: Wrap up warm, lace up your walking shoes and check out these stunning locations

Winter is a wonderful time to get out and about in nature, as long as you wrap up nice and warm!

By Jon Peake
14 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 12:52pm

With frost on the ground and crisp countryside air to fill your lungs, winter is a wonderful time of year to appreciate some of Lancashire’s fine outdoor spaces and walking trails.

Here are some of the finest routes in the county. More details on these and other routes can be found here

1. Hoghton Bottoms to Hoghton Tower

Starting at Hoghton Bottoms and heading along the River Darwen, this two mile walk is a breath of fresh air for walkers of all abilities, taking in stunning scenery along the way to Hoghton Tower

2. Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve Ramble

Take in this gentle five mile circular walk starting and finishing at the Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve

3. Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley

A walk around the lake at Yarrow Valley Country Park takes around 20 minutes to half an hour. Take in the wildlife and stop for a hot drink at the cafe at the end of your stroll

4. Gawthorpe Circular Walk, Padiham near Burnley

Discover Padiham and the surrounding countryside on this four mile circular walk. The walk includes natural woodlands and views of the stunning Gawthorpe Hall

