Wiley’s Finest UK donates over a thousand bottles of fish oils to Blackpool Food Bank

Nearly 8,000 children in Blackpool live below the poverty line. Blackpool Food Bank fights hunger and food waste by taking food that’s good to eat but can’t be sold in shops because of packaging errors or overproduction. It then redistributes it to the community to those who need it most.

Zac Roberts, Food Manager at Blackpool Food Bank says: “We are grateful to Wiley’s Finest UK for making this opportunity happen. To be able to deliver essential nutrients, alongside everyday essentials means so much to those in our network. We look forward to helping to boost the health of those people in need.”

Owner of Landys Chemist, Mitesh Desai, who introduced the two organisations says: “Wiley’s Finest is one of the highest quality fish oil brands globally and its fish oils are amazing for children's brain and eye development. They are also ideal for older people for the same reasons and have the added benefit of being good for joints. We’re proud that one of our top brands has chosen to help people in Blackpool’s community.”

Wiley's Finest MD Paul Farquhar with Blackpool Food Bank warehouse manager Jackie Knight