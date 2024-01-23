Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After two years, Kevin Broome was horrified to discover that confidential files about his late wife's illness and treatment had been read by unauthorised staff members.

36-year-old Lucy Broome had passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, after taking ill while on a family holiday in the resort.

Lack of critical care beds meant Lucy was first seen by a nurse and doctor in the back of an ambulance, before being treated for acute pancreatitis at the hospital on Whinney Heys Road.

Files were accessed by unauthorised staff

Mr Broome became suspicious that her files had been mis-handled, when he read a comment on Facebook that had been written by the friend of a former hospital worker.

Then when he emailed the hospital they confirmed that her files had in fact been read by two unauthorised staff members - who no longer work there.

Mr Broome, who lives in Walsall, said: "I was told that her files weren't targeted specifically, but the two women went in many patient files which they had no legal reason to do so. We don't know fully what went on, but [a data protection officer] admitted this in writing."

Doctors didn't know what was wrong with her

Lucy had been suffering abdominal pains over several months up to her death and had been admitted to the New Cross Hospital at Wednesfield on several occasions after suffering vomiting and diarrhoea as well as severe pains.

Dr Ruth Soulsby, a consultant surgeon at the New Cross Hospital, said she and four colleagues had been unable to diagnose definitively what was causing Mrs Broome’s problems.

'You put trust in these hospitals...and it happened anyway'

At the time, Kevin and other members of her family said they felt more could have been done to help her at New Cross, after five doctors 'looked at her and couldn’t find what was wrong with her'.

Mr Broome said the data breach has made matters worse for his 'struggling' family. The father-of-three said it's upsetting to think that files are potentially falling into the wrong hands, and that patients are unaware.

"I'm quite upset really. You put trust in these hospitals...and it happened anyway."

What does Blackpool Victoria Hospital say about the data breach?

Steve Christian, Deputy Chief Executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “We can’t comment on an investigation and the private circumstances of any individual.

“However any breach of data security including concerns of information being accessed inappropriately is taken very seriously by the Trust and is investigated fully with appropriate action taken.

“Anyone with any concerns should always speak up and our Patient Relations team is available to help.”