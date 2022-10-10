Make 2nds Count has confirmed that Blackpool Tower will be joining 23 landmarks from across the UK, to ‘Shine a Light on Secondaries’ , which has been coordinated to highlight the lack of awareness and support available across the UK for patients and their loved ones living with the incurable cancer.

On Thursday (October 13) other venues including Camera Obscura, Granton Gas Tower, The Balmoral, Caird Hall and Radio City Tower will also shine brightly in the charity’s colours, pink, purple and teal, as part of the national campaign on Secondary Breast Cancer Day, amid Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

A YouGov survey commissioned this year by Make 2nds Count revealed that 29% of UK adults who are either diagnosed or know a friend or family member with secondary breast cancer felt that research and support were insufficient and not readily available for patients or loved ones.

Blackpool Tower will light up pink, red and teal for secondary breast cancer

It also confirmed that only 23% of these UK respondents asked would look to the mainstream media as a source of information and support when dealing with secondary breast cancer, whilst a staggering 59% refer to charities offering one-to-one advice and personal experience.

Heather Moffitt, a trustee of Make 2nds Count who is living with Stage 4 (metastatic) breast cancer, said:, “We desperately need people to be aware of this forgotten form of breast cancer. We need to change the narrative and raise so much more awareness around the signs and symptoms of this disease.

“Secondary breast cancer is incurable and without further research and education, this disease will continue to destroy the lives of so many. That’s why we’ve joined forces with venues across the UK to mark a moment and Shine a Light on this disease and the important work that needs to be done.”

The disease, also known as metastatic, advanced or stage IV breast cancer, is a cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body and is incurable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Twoer, pictured during Lightpool Festival

It occurs when the initial breast cancer cells (primary breast cancer) spread through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to other parts of the body.

Parts of the body affected are usually the bones, liver, lungs, brain or the skin. Secondary breast cancer may be diagnosed years after primary breast cancer.

Researchers estimate that 35% of people with primary breast cancer will develop secondary breast cancer within the 10 years of their initial diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that approximately 5% of people with breast cancer already have secondary tumours at the point of diagnosis. This is classified as being diagnosed ‘denovo’.

On average there are around 35,000 patients in the UK currently living with this form of the disease.

Make 2nds Count is a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer. Their mission is to fund secondary breast cancer research that contributes to advancing an increased quality of life for patients; establish a community that supports and educates patients and families affected by secondary breast cancer; inform and facilitate access to patient trials and to increase overall awareness of secondary breast cancer.