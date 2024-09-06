It’s all about things that bring you joy ✨

Dopamine menus are trending on TikTok.

This wholesome trend helps you curate a list of things that bring you joy and help increase your level of dopamine.

Dopamine is a hormone and neurotransmitter that is often described as the “happy hormone”.

The dopamine menu is the most wholesome trend on TikTok at the moment. Normally I would be debunking a health hack which could have dangerous consequences, however, this time around, I have nothing but praise for the dopamine menu.

The concept was created in 2020 by Jessica McCabe, who runs the YouTube channel How to ADHD. The dopamine menu offers a structured way for people with ADHD to enjoy activities that deliver dopamine throughout the day in manageable ways by prioritising self-care and avoiding social media doom scrolling.

Here’s everything you need to know about what a dopamine menu is and how you can create your own.

What is a dopamine menu?

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter in the brain that is associated with pleasure and reward, often referred to as the “happy hormone”. We all create dopamine in our brains and it can be stimulated when we do things that bring us joy or give us a sense of accomplishment.

Content creators on TikTok are now creating their own dopamine menus, curating lists of activities that help them avoid doom scrolling on social media. The trend has caught on, with the video shared below wracking up over 700,000 views.

How to create a dopamine menu

Creating a dopamine menu is easy, all you have to do is follow the simple structure below to work out what activities will work for you and best bring you joy. You can get creative and make it into a physical menu, just write it down on a post-it note or create a template online. It’s all about whatever works best for you.

Starters

The beginning of your menu, this will include short quick activities that will give you a quick boost of happiness. From cuddling your pet, to dancing to your favourite song or having a tasty treat.

Mains

The biggest chunk of your menu will be the mains, these activities are longer and take up more time, but with more reward. Think listening to a podcast, going for a walk, reading a book, cooking your favourite meal or watching a movie.

Sides

Something to sweeten the deal, just like a portion of chips can complement your burger, sides are things you can build in alongside everyday activities such as listening to your favourite music when you make lunch, dancing while you hang up the washing or listening to your favourite podcast while making the bed.

Desserts

Time to tuck in, the dessert list is made up of activities that make you feel good but that you can’t do all the time, such as dinner dates, binge watching a TV programme or having a coffee catch-up with friends.

Specials

These are the big treats that you never want to end, from going on holiday to treating yourself to a massage, a spa day, a new haircut or just something that leaves you counting down the days.

Why not give making your own dopamine menu a go? You can find an example of my dopamine menu below, which I have narrowed down to include appetizers, mains, dessert and specials.

We’d love to know what you think about dopamine menus, have you ever created one? Share your thoughts and opinion in the comment section.