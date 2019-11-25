What are the symptoms of norovirus and how can I stop it spreading?

Following a number of suspected norovirus cases in Blackpool, here are the symptoms people should watch out for - and steps you can take to stop you and your children getting it
The winter vomiting bug is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.
It can be unpleasant but usually goes away in around 48 hours.
The main symptoms:
- Feeling sick
- Being sick
- Having the runs
Other symptoms:
- Fever
- Headache
- Aching arms and legs
*Symptoms usually start within a day or two of infection
How to treat norovirus yourself:
- Read how to treat diarrhoea and vomiting in both children and adults
- Stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days. Do not visit anyone in hospital during that time
How the bug is spread:
- Close contact with somebody with norovirus
- Touching infected surfaces and then your mouth
- Eating food prepared by someone with the virus
How to help stop the norovirus spreading:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap - but be aware that alcohol hand gels are not effective