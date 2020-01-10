A local home care firm is aiming to tackle the soaring levels of loneliness and isolation among older people with its special companionship services.

According to Age UK, the number of people over 50 experiencing loneliness is set to reach two million by 2025/6, an increase of 49 per cent in ten years.

The Campaign to End Loneliness says isolation is seen by many as one of the largest health concerns we face, with a 2015 study reporting that loneliness, living alone and poor social connections can be as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Westmorland Homecare, founded in the Lake District and now expanded to cover Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fylde and Wyre, aims to help people live active and independent lives in their own homes.

The company was set up in 2017 by Dr Josh Macaulay, Dr Chris Moss and Russell Crossley, who were inspired by their experiences of seeing their own loved ones cared for at home as well as their work for the NHS. They pledged to offer people the chance to access the right support in their own homes for as long as they wish – and their services extend to a vital companionship option for Fylde Coast residents.

Westmorland Homecare’s staff can give a helping hand both in and out of the home for doctor’s appointments, weekly shopping, or enabling you to get out and about to social events – some of which are even organised by Westmorland Homecare.

“We know that half a million older people go at least five or six days a week without seeing or speaking to anyone at all,” says the company's director Russell Crossley.

“For some people, the knowledge that there is someone around every day can help prevent isolation and loneliness, which is why our service is so vital.

“We can offer everything from accompanying you on visits to see friends and family to just sitting and sharing stories over a cup of tea.

“Because we always send the same carers at the regular scheduled times, chosen by our clients. Companionship ends up becoming a regular part of our home care service too.”

Other options include assistance getting out and about to cafes, garden centres, restaurants or picnics, help with hobbies and interests from gardening to dancing. They also provide help with personal care, dementia care and even help around the home.

Westmorland Homecare Kendal was rated outstanding in every area by the Care Quality Commission on its first inspection in 2018, the only homecare provider ever to gain the highest rating on its first assessment. Poulton’s Westmorland Homecare aims to add to the record-breaking rating in the coming year.

To find out more about companionship and care services from Westmorland Homecare, call the team on 01253 978891 or email poulton@westmorlandhomecare.co.uk

See www.westmorlandhomecare.co.uk for more information.