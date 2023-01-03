Reset your mind and body at one of these magical places in Lancashire

But there are a range of magical places in Lancashire you can visit for a wellness break in order to get your mind, body and soul in tip top shape for 2023.

From meditation to yoga and personal fitness to qigong, these amazing places – and the people that run them - can help you reset and renew as the new year gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are 17 magical places you can visit in Lancashire

Yoga and meditation are two great ways to calm the mind

The Gathering Fields Retreat & Apothecary – Lancaster

What they say: The Gathering Fields Wellbeing Centre & Apothercary is a rural space offering nature based workshops and Yoga retreats. The wild flower meadow conservation project situated at the centre, is a place to rest and focus on health and wellbeing . Our bespoke online shop is in the style of hand made Apothecary products and herbal magic gifts supporting spiritual care. We plant more 800 native species of wildflowers a year and care about our environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at thegatheringfields.co.uk

The Rewilding – Lancaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: A space for individuals and organisations to embrace human rewilding through events and experiences designed to inspire, support personal growth, and connect with one another and with nature.

Visit their website at the-rewilding.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sally Wilkinson – Morecambe

What they say: Hi I’m Sally I am a 52-year-old mother of three and I have been described as an energetic health and fitness enthusiast with a cheeky sense of humour, who gets a kick out of inspiring others to motivate themselves to make change!I am in fact, a qualified fitness instructor, Nordic Walking Instructor, Natural Juice Therapist and I run my own Health and Fitness Retreats in the UK and Portugal as well as a thriving online community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Sally’s website at thesallywilkinson.com

Cowdance – Colne

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: We run weekend breaks, workshops and away days in the Yorkshire Dales, Lake District and Lancashire Pennines. We offer yoga retreats and workshops, outdoor activities such as climbing and caving, and traditional rural skills.

Telephone them on 07808 291907

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Wellbeing Foundation – Carnforth

What they say: Being healthy is the harmonious balance of physical, mental and social wellbeing, not merely the absence of disease.​ Wellness is the integration of growth and balance in our lives, including career, environment, emotional, intellectual, physical, social and spiritual. With a team of experienced and highly qualified colleagues your wellbeing is our priority best suited to your preferences. Our offerings give you time for reflection and treatments that best suit your requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at primewellbeingfoundation.com

Carly Keighley Fitness & Wellbeing – Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: Hi I’m Carly, a Level 4, Award Winning Personal Trainer. I’m here to help you start or continue your journey to help you feel good in body and mind. I don’t believe in diets or punishing exercise regimes, although I can help you take control of your nutrition and can train you to a high level too.

Telephone Carly on 07909 169447

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodland Spa – Burnley

What they say: The first thing you’ll notice when you visit our day spa in Lancashire is our location. Set within 100 acres of the most magnificent Lancashire countryside with its undulating rolling landscape, sensational woodland and lush verdant pasture, there is a true sense of intimacy and peace created by the surroundings. Whether you choose to visit just for The Experience, indulge in one of our luxury Spa Days, which includes a delicious treatment, or better still enjoy the most gratifying experience of all – a Spa Break, we’re certain you’ll love it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at thewoodlandspa.com

Crow Wood Hotel and Spa – Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: Searching for Luxury Hotels with Spas in Lancashire? Then you’ve come to the right place. As luxury hotels with spas in Lancashire go, our hotel is at the pinnacle. The multi award-winning and globally recognised Woodland Spa is located within our very special, totally unique leisure resort in Lancashire. And it’s just a moment’s stroll away from our luxury hotel.

Visit their website at crowwoodhotel.com/spa-wellness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurturing Change – Burnley

What they say: Nurturing Change offers an all-round approach to effective lasting change. Integrating many alternative techniques bespoke to your needs. You will find a confidential accredited therapist whose primary focus is to guide you through to where you want to be. Enabling you to take back control of your life and live the life you were born to live. Watch how the BALANCE returns, hear the CALM around you and feel the PEACE within your mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at www.nurturingchange.co.uk

La Maison Yoga and Wellness – Chorley

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: My classes are very friendly, welcoming and I work with the ethos that yoga is for all, please feel free and comfortable to try them out, there is no ego at La Maison Yoga. Registered certified Yin Yoga teacher, Trauma Therapy trained, Corporate and 1-2-1 sessions, Wellbeing events and workshops.

Visit their website at lamaisonyoga.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timeless Minds Yoga and Qigong – Chorley

What they say: Timeless Minds Yoga offers small, relaxed and friendly Dru yoga sessions all held in a bespoke Studio built in my back garden. All sessions are accessible for all bodies, no need to be bendy. My focus is on healing and the connection of mind, body and spirit. Relaxation and calming the mind are key in all I do, which includes Meditation, Deep relaxation, Qigong and Shiatsu. As well as weekly classes I offer day retreats and retreats in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at timelessminds.co.uk

Inside Spa – Nelson

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: Inside Spa offers a stunning complement of therapeutic and rejuvenating face and body care treatments. We only use the best products with the finest ingredients, ensuring that your time with us will leave you feeling truly refreshed and reinvigorated. Our multi-award winning Spa delivers a haven filled experience, allowing your mind, body and soul to converge in what is a truly unforgettable and deeply pleasurable experience.

Visit their website at www.insidespa.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village – Preston

What they say: We’re an adult-only escape in more than 100 acres of beautiful Lancashire countryside in the North West of England, between Preston and Blackpool. Our philosophy is simple; we want you to enjoy feeling relaxed and indulged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at www.ribbyhall.co.uk

Brenda Yoga – St Anne’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: Based in Lancashire and hosting classes and retreats across the UK and Europe, I am passionate about promoting the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of Yoga. Each class includes a variety of poses, breath work, mindfulness, meditation and a blissful relaxation to finish. You will walk in and float out!

Visit their website at www.brendayoga.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mandala Yoga & Wellbeing – Preston

What they say: Welcome to Preston's city centre Yoga & Wellbeing hub. Come as you are to nourish body, mind and soul with a balance of stillness and movement, sound and silence. Your city, your wellbeing, your style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit their website at www.themandalapreston.com

Elements Day Spa – Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say: Many studies have proven how a one hour treatment every 4 – 6 weeks to escape, relax and unwind drastically lowers stress levels, can boost the immune system and improve your general wellbeing. If you haven’t yet enjoyed the pure bliss of a spa treatment then trust me there are far worse things you could do to improve your health!

Visit their website at elementsdayspa.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chakra Wellbeing Studio – Preston

What they say: Remove blockages and rebalance your seven primary chakras, feel more energised, more at peace with oneself, less stressed and anxious and increase your overall wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad