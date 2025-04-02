We were accused of hurting our baby girl and was investigated and cleared - now we're campaigning
The couple say they were through an ordeal which is every parent’s worst nightmare.
Charlotte Harrop, 30, and Joshua Williams , 31, took little Violet, aged eight months, to hospital after they were worried about some bruising to her head.
They say they had dropped her off at their regular nursery on March 12 and that she had been fine, but were contacted by staff an told about a bruise to her head.
At Blackpool Victoria Hospital, three bruises were discovered, which they say led to the couple being the subject of an initial Section 47 child welfare inquiry after concerns were raised about what caused the bruises.
Last Friday (March 27) Lancashire Police concluded that the bruises had not been caused deliberately and would not pursue a criminal investigation.
The cause of the bruising remains a mystery.
Des[ite this, Charlotte is to start a campaign callimg for CCTV cameras to be compulsory in all nurseries, so that if any incident were to occur, there would be a greater chance of it being captured on camera.
She says this would clear innocent parents or nurseries themselves of potential unfair blame.
She said: “We do not know what happened to cause the bruises but Villet was fine when we dropped her off.
“We think it is important that all nurseries have CCTV as a safety precaution, just like they have them in other public places.
“What happened to us was an ordeal - we feared we might lose our children. The police, the health staff and even Blackpool social services were involved because it was thought the bruising was suspicious.
“Fouryuantel, we were cleared of causing any harm to our beautiful girl. The medical report states ‘It was unlikely for this to happen at home.”
“We do not want this to happen to anyone else who is innocent but under suspicion.”
The nursery, on the Fylde coast, says it is now to install CCTV,
Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a baby suffering an injury on 12th March 2025.
“There was no suspicion that criminal offences had occurred, and due to this no enquiries were carried out.”
