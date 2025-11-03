Over 400 of you shared your endometriosis story with us 🩸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, during Endometriosis Awareness Month, we launched our Endo the Battle Campaign to help amplify the voices of those living with this debilitating disease.

We spoke to patients across the UK, in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and found that no matter where you live, you face the same challenges. From even getting a diagnosis in the first place, to languishing on waiting lists and accessing care, many patients feel they have no choice but to go private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Endo the Battle campaign has been nominated for News Media's Making a Difference award. | Kim Mogg/National World

We asked you to tell us your story and were inundated with over 400 responses to our anonymous survey. In June, along with a group of charities and campaigners, we took your experiences directly to Westminster, meeting with Baroness Merron, Minister for Patient Safety, Women’s Health and Mental Health, to discuss what needs to be done for the future of endometriosis care in the UK.

The meeting, which was described as “a real turning point” by campaigners, is only the beginning. And we are now asking for your support to help amplify endometriosis.

Our Endo the Battle campaign has been nominated for a Making a Difference award, a showcase of powerful national and local newspaper investigations and campaigns. A public vote is now open, as part of the National Media Association’s Journalism Matters week.

We are asking those who helped support the campaign, who have or know someone who has endometriosis, to please vote for us, so endometriosis and the challenges that women living with it face can continue to be raised and recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your story matters, and we would like to thank everyone who has shared their experiences with us throughout the Endo the Battle Campaign.

Voting is now open. To vote for Endo the Battle campaign to win the News Media Making a Difference award, please vote here.