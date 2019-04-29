We have got £25,000 to giveaway - Here is everything you need to know!

Time is running out for The Gazette’s £25,000 community giveaway with Swallowdale Children’s Trust and with less than two weeks to enter we have pulled together some of our previous recipients.

We were delighted to team up once again with the trust, to give away a massive £25,000 to help young people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Youth players from AFC Blackpool,

Schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are eligible to apply for a share of the money which will make a fantastic difference to your cause.

You may need a new clubhouse, or essential equipment, or financial assistance to improve facilities to benefit the whole group. Or perhaps you want to take your members on a special costly trip.

Individuals may be in need of essential items to improve their day to day lives, or need to attend costly training or education courses to help you succeed with your career aspirations.

So if you or your organisation are in need of some financial help, then we want to hear from you. This is a fantastic opportunity, so don’t delay, contact us now.

Chairman Nigel Law said ‘The Trustees of the Swallowdale Children’s Trust are delighted that The Gazette has agreed again to join forces with us to give grants to the total value of £25,000. This giveaway will enable groups and individuals to make applications via The Gazette for a share of this substantial pot of money.

To give you some inspiration to enter we have complied a few of our past winners.

2015

Zac Hackett, arts team co-ordinator for TramShed Theatre Company, was delighted when the group received £500 to pay for costumes and equipment for its Heads or Tails production which was staged at Blackpool Sixth Form College theatre

Wartons Streetwise Youth Club won a massive 10,000 last year and also a 1,000 in 2015.

Zac said: “Being a charity, we have to fight for everything and it’s a real struggle.

“We have a lot of members from disadvantaged backgrounds so any funding we get, like the money from Swallowdale, is essential.”

Carole Webster successfully applied for £310 for training and match balls for three new youth football teams at AFC Blackpool, which is based off Jepson Way in Marton.

She said: “It’s a godsend when you can get some funding like this.

2016

Blackpool-based Bugs 2 Butterflies was handed £1,000 to support its work with young people in some of the town’s most deprived areas.

Julie Bascombe of Bugs 2 Butterflies said: “This made a fantastic difference to the children."

2017

Over Wyre Brass won £500 to go towards their community brass band which teaches teenagers and children how to play different instruments.

Treasurer, Tracey Squires-Evans said: “It made a real and huge difference.

“ We are a voluntary organisation and rely on donations and it enabled us to buy music stands and also music for the band.

“We were also able to set up a set up a band for younger children to play and the older children help support them.”

2018 & 2015

Warton’s Streetwise Youth Club won a massive £10,000 last year and also a £1,000 in 2015.

Gerry Gregoire from the club said: “Part of the funding has allowed us to market the club more and to a wider audience.

“We bought a new colour printer which has meant we have been able to promote our youth club events in Kirkham and Freckleton.

“Elsewhere we have been able to make progress on the children’s play areas like the outside kitchen, the vegetable plots and a new stage outdoors.”

HOW TO APPLY FOR A SLICE OF THE GRANT

To apply for a grant from Swallowdale Children’s Trust, simply email us at competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk with Swallowdale in the subject field, or write to us at Swallowdale Children’s Trust Community Giveaway, The Gazette, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP to arrive no later than Friday May 10th 2019.

Tell us how much grant you are applying for and how you would spend the money if successful.

Add your name, address, name of organisation if applicable, and a contact telephone number.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply. For further details, call 01253 361709

Terms and Conditions:

Applications from individuals must be supported by a letter from an independent person who can verify the veracity of the application.

Grants will be awarded either in the form of cash or vouchers at the discretion of Swallowdale Children’s Trust.

Awards will be decided jointly by The Gazette and Swallowdale.