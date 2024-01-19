Watch as Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson opens new state-of-the-art department at city hospital

Comedian Jon Richardson was the guest of honour at the grand opening of the new Urology Department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lancaster-born entertainer cut the ribbon to officially open the new department, which will welcome its first patients by the end of January.

He said: “My cousin Lorraine is a member of staff here, and is part of the team who will be here every day saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been an honour for me to meet some of the people who do incredible work as part of the NHS, which I'm in absolute awe of.”

Jon Richardson cuts the ribbon at the new urology department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Urology is the surgical specialism that involves treating conditions affecting the urinary tract, including the kidneys and bladder.

During his visit to the department, Jon was given the opportunity to learn some of the clinical skills used by staff in the urology department, including learning to stitch wounds, fit catheters, and use the cystoscope – a special camera used to check the inside of the bladder for cancer or other problems.

He joked: “It’s appropriate to have a comedian open a department in which so much pee will be taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new department includes four clinic rooms, space for minor surgical procedures like vasectomies, facilities for ultrasound scanning and ‘urodynamics’ bladder function testing, and offices for clinical and support staff.

Jon Richardson opened the new urology department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer diagnostic services offered from the facility will include flexible cystoscopy, a procedure used to examine the inside of the bladder, and biopsies for suspected prostate cancer.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has created the new dedicated space for urology at the hospital to improve patient experience and speed up treatment for some forms of cancer.

Specialist urology doctor Ms Sarah Hart led on planning the specification of the new facility in collaboration with the wider team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s really exciting to be welcoming everybody on the new urology unit. It's been a long time in the making and has been an absolute team effort from everyone in the urology department and the wider Trust to make this happen.

Jon Richardson with specialist urology doctor Ms Sarah Hart at the opening of the new urology department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“It was really super to welcome Jon Richardson on to the department so he could officially open it with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benefits of having a department like this are ultimately multi-factoral for patients. The majority of patients with a urology problem will be able to come to the clinic, have all of their tests done all on the same day and ideally walk away with a diagnosis - and also with a plan for how they can start to get better.”

Visitors to the open day event had chance to tour the new facility, have a go at learning surgical skills and learn more about the work of the department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives of urology charities and suppliers of medical products used in treatment of urological conditions were also present to talk about their work.

UHMBT Chief Medical Officer Ms Jane McNicholas said: “It was wonderful to see so many staff and patients visit the new Urology Department to tour the excellent new facilities and learn more about its work.

“Everybody involved in the project, from the clinical team in urology to Estates, Capital Services, IT and more have worked so hard to bring this to fruition and we look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to patients, including an improved hospital experience, reduced travel, and a faster hospital treatment pathway.