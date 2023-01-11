Cost of living crisis

Forest Gate Baptist Church, off Whitegate Drive, is holding free drop in sessions every Wednesday between 9.30am and 2.30pm with toast, hot drinks, sandwiches and soup available along with board games and newspapers to keep people occupied.

Church member Elaine Smith said: “Anyone who needs some help getting through the cost of living crisis, whatever their age, is welcome to come along to the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s people who are stuck in on their own, suffering in the cold and perhaps with no-one to talk to who we are worried about. So we have set up the warm hub and are inviting anyone who needs it to come along.

"There is a bite to eat on offer depending on the time of day.”