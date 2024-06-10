Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No appointment is needed.

Residents across the Fylde coast can get their COVID-19 spring booster at a mobile vaccination bus.

Who is eligible?

You may be able to get a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine during spring 2024 if you’re at increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

This may be due to a health condition or your age.

Residents across the Fylde coast can get their COVID-19 spring booster at a mobile vaccination bus (Credit: Blackpool Council)

The groups currently being offered the COVID-19 booster vaccine are:

Residents in care homes for older adults

All adults aged 75 years and older

Persons aged six months and over with a weakened immune system

The mobile vaccination service is only open to those aged 12 and over.

If your child is under 12 and is immunosuppressed, please speak to your GP.

Do I need an appointment?

When and where will the mobile vaccination bus be located?

If you're eligible, pop along to one of the walk in clinics:

Monday, June 10: Red Lion Bispham | 10am-4pm

Wednesday, June 12: Affinity Fleetwood | 10am-4pm

Saturday, June 15: South Car Park, Yeadon Way | 10am-4pm

Monday, June 17: Morrisons Cleveleys | 10am-4pm

Wednesday, June 19: Red Lion Bispham | 10am-4pm

Saturday, June 22: South Car Park, Yeadon Way | 10am-4pm

Monday, June 24: Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane | 10am to 4pm

Saturday, June 29: NHS Unit (opposite Farmfoods), South Car Park, Yeadon Way | 10am to 4pm