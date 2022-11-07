The latest CQC report for United Response care home, on Beverley Road North, explains how the ongoing struggle to find qualified managers since the pandemic has affected the quality of care. During an unannounced inspection in July, the watchdog found that some ‘good practice guidance in the safe handling of medicines’ wasn’t being followed at the home which provides care for adults with learning disabilities. They had visited after receiving “concerns in relation to risk management including safe care and the administration of medicines.”

These include stock of certain medicines running short, and medication reviews not being completed regularly. But the report also suggested that the staffing crisis was to blame for the drop in standards.

United Response care home on Beverley Road, Lytham requires improvement, according to a report from the CQC.

It reads: “A number of managers recruited [have not had] the required skills to lead the service and drive improvement...The pandemic had affected the routine governance arrangements at the service and an inconsistency in management had a detrimental effect on the day to day management of the service. The recruitment of a permanent manager had seen improvement but there was more work to be done to ensure the provider kept up to date with national policy to inform improvements to the service.”

The report, dated Nov 02, 2022, only inspected the two areas of concern that had been identified – to answer if the practise was safe, and if it was well-led. And there were some positive aspects to the business that were highlighted by the inspector. It said they “worked hard to instil a culture of care in which staff truly valued and promoted people's individuality, protected their rights and enabled them to develop and flourish.” Inspectors said that management were ‘approachable’ and ‘took a genuine interest in what people, staff, family, advocates and other professionals had to say.’