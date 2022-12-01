The mobile endoscopy unit has been installed alongside Blackpool Sports Centre at Stanley Park to help reduce delays for patients needing internal examinations which are key to early diagnosis of illnesses such as bowel cancer.

It will be in place for around 14 months as part of a partnership between Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and Remedy Healthcare Solutions.

Work on the temporary facility began less than two months ago after the plans were first revealed in August, and the unit is now ready to accept the first referred patients for procedures.

The new endoscopy unit

Remedy has already been working to reduce waiting lists by using an additional treatment room within the gastroenterology unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with nearly 900 patients treated there since the beginning of August.

Gareth Hobson, deputy chief operating officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “The mobile endoscopy unit at Blackpool Sports Centre will have a significant impact on the provision of care for the region’s endoscopy patients.

“It will help us manage both our waiting lists and the increased demand for this service.

“We have worked closely with the Remedy Healthcare Solutions team and we are confident that they will provide a high quality service to our patients.

“As a Trust we have been able to plan and complete more procedures within our own gastroenterology department thanks to this partnership with Remedy.

“Now thanks to this unit, patients will be diagnosed sooner, and they can start treatment earlier as a result of the enhanced capacity.”

The self-contained unit has the appropriate medical equipment, treatment rooms, reception area, admission and preparation room and recovery space.

Endoscopy is vital to faster diagnosis with people getting their test results back more quickly, enabling them to be put on the right treatment paths.