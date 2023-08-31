UK celebrity hair-removal guru reveals why you should never shave your legs

Celebrity hair removal expert, Trish Coulton, has revealed the common mistakes that people make when getting rid of body hair - including the shocking reason why you should avoid shaving.

Trish Coulton is the hair-removal guru behind the smooth skin of the likes of the Made in Chelsea cast, and founder of Bondi Body.

“By shaving you are effectively "mowing" your hair and slicing it to the skin level which means within 24 hours most of us will feel its regrowth as stubble.

The hair also grows back thicker and more robust which means those of us with thick, dark body hair, it will be extra visible.

This quick fix is also not great for those with sensitive or compromised skins as razors carry more bacteria than any personal tool.

You are, in effect, spreading dead, putrefied skin over your most intimate areas and if you have a cut or cut yourself shaving, this can cause inflammation and skin infections too.

A little test for you. If you take the back of your razor off and look behind the blade, you will see the build-up of the dead skin. It is this you are smearing all over your body every morning.

You might think that shaving is the easiest way to remove hair, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s actually the highest maintenance method of body hair removal as depending on the season or the growth rate of your hair, you may need to do it almost daily.

Most of us hate the feeling of stubble and even those who wax religiously also tend to break out the razor if they are wearing something skin bearing.

If you're going to shave, always using a foam. This will help to lubricate the blade and the skin and minimise the risk of shaving rashes.

If you do find yourself with a nick or cut, blot off the blood with a clean dry tissue and let the area air to give it time to clot a little and stem the bleeding.

Try not to get it wet or swim in the pool or sea for at least 24 hours and shower with a non-scented and natural wash.

Never share blades on holiday or with friends as infections can be transferred this way such as yeast infections and cystitis.

The expert also warned that waxing shouldn't be done at home as it can cause bruising and blood blisters.

You should also be cautious of waxing at home, as it can cause bruising and blood blisters. Waxing can only be performed when the hair is long enough for it to get "caught" to be pulled from the root and this can mean spending up to a week with hairy legs.

With waxing, you won’t have that scratchy stubble that shaving gives either. Hair grows in different directions, so it is always best to have a professional take care of it.

Mainly because they can get closer to the area to really make sure it is properly done and two because your at -home wax strips are not at a professional standard strength.

I regularly have clients come in with hair still on their legs but also slight bruising and blood blisters where the wax has caught the skin and not the hair properly. It really is quite a feat to do it properly yourself.

Any redness after waxing, if you do get some, will completely go over night.

Try not to go out in the sun with freshly waxed legs and make sure you give them time to settle for at least 24 hours post your appointment.

Trish also warned against using hair removal creams as they melt the hair down to skin level, but don't touch the root.

Some people react with hair removal creams or find them awkward and smelly. You also have to time them to perfection. Too little a time left and they won’t work and too long, they can cause burns or skin reactions.

Most are heavily chemical based so not great for your private parts.

As a toss-up between cream and a razor, shaving would be less time consuming and better for you.

The best form of at home hair removal is by far IPL, such as the Bondi Body Laser @ Home V2. After just a few weeks of zapping your body hair will permanently be reduced.

It works by the laser light traveling down your hair to the root and effectively killing it.

It is the best and most effective way of reducing your hair and once you have spent time reducing it, the maintenance for all over, your legs, underarms and bikini line is just 15- 20 mins a month. Just enough time to watch your favourite Netflix show.

Unlike waxing, at-home IPL devices are 'just as effective' as going into the salon.

Although they are an initial investment, it is just a one-off fee, around a quarter of the price of a whole course at a salon, the price of five waxing sessions and the price of a year’s worth of razor blades.

It will only take give weeks for your bikini line and armpit hair to reduce, 12 weeks for your leg hair.

This method means you can just get on with your day-to-day life without worrying about spider hairs or underarm mishaps and is also great for those who suffer with PCOS or skin issues such as eczema or psoriasis as you are not touching the actual skin as you would be waxing or shaving.