Trauma kits could help the public save lives in Blackpool until ambulance arrives

Plans have been agreed to install the advanced first aid equipment in up to 42 locations including visitor attractions mainly in the town centre.

The kits are primarily designed to help members of the public stop a casualty from bleeding to death if they have suffered a serious injury, before paramedics arrive.

Trauma kits could be made available to the public (picture - Blackpool Council)

Better provision of first aid equipment and training is among the recommendations to emerge from the Manchester Bombing inquiry, and Blackpool's scheme will also include holdalls containing canvas stretchers.

The council's executive has agreed to support the initiative including with £5,400 towards the expected £20,000 total cost.

A report to councillors says the roll out of trauma kits would ensure Blackpool is better prepared in the event of a terror attack but also for "the higher likelihood of an individual receiving an injury, potentially through a knife attack or other method that requires appropriate lifesaving first aid with vital and available equipment".

It also says the kits could save lives if the arrival of paramedics was delayed.

The report warns: "Time matters when dealing with significant trauma/knife wounds and you can bleed to death in minutes.

"Prior to the arrival of NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) – access to trauma first aid packs for use by members of the public or first responders including police, could significantly increase the chances of survival of the victim by preventing substantial blood loss."

It says: "In such an incident, the response from the emergency services may be delayed due to its nature, the threat and possible dangers that may be present.

"There are also increasing and significant day to day pressures on all healthcare system partners, therefore it is essential that the appropriate first aid equipment should be made available in publicly accessible locations to enable them to provide potentially lifesaving first aid until the emergency services arrive."

The council hopes the scheme will be launched in August or September this year as a joint initiative with the NHS, police, ambulance service and fire service.

Locations for the initial roll out of trauma kits include Blackpool Tower, all three piers, Winter Gardens, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Sandcastle Water Park, Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Blackpool Sixth Form College, council offices, Lifeboat Station, Pleasure Beach, council sports centres, Grand Theatre and Odeon Cinema.

The packs, which include trauma dressings, chest seals and tourniquets, are designed for public use, but the NHS could offer training to host organisations.

A QR code is also being developed that can be placed on the front of the pack giving smart phone users access to a step by step user guide.

Once the kits are in place, their locations would be mapped on to a system and held within Blackpool Council’s CCTV Security Control Room.