It’s been a challenging time for the NHS, with patients facing long waiting lists to access healthcare following the Covid pandemic.

In April 2025, the British Medical Association revealed that there were 7.42 million people on waiting lists in England, with more patients than ever left waiting for treatment.

As patients wait for care, many are having to turn to their GP for support, but despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey. Carried out between January 2 and March 25, 2024, it gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in Blackpool and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice with 9.4% saying their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Blackpool which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Arnold Medical Centre - Blackpool There were 397 survey forms sent out to patients at Arnold Medical Centre in Blackpool The response rate was 31%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 70% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good.

2 . Newton Drive Health Centre - Blackpool There were 372 survey forms sent out to patients at Newton Drive Health Centre in Blackpool. The response rate was 30%, with 109 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 62% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.

3 . Stonyhill Medical Practice - Blackpool There were 357 survey forms sent out to patients at Stonyhill Medical Practice in Blackpool. The response rate was 26%, with 90 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good.

4 . Waterloo Medical Centre - Blackpool There were 397 survey forms sent out to patients at Waterloo Medical Centre in Blackpool. The response rate was 26%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 56% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

5 . Highfield Surgery - Blackpool There were 353 survey forms sent out to patients at Highfield Surgery in Blackpool. The response rate was 31%, with 109 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 55% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.