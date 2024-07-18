Top doctor says this simple measure could help combat Blackpool's dental crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh calls have been made for fluoride to be put in Blackpool's drinking water to help combat tooth decay which means many children in the town are suffering toothache.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures show almost a third of five-year-olds in Blackpool suffer from tooth decay, while less than a third of Blackpool’s children were seen by an NHS dentist in 2021 compared to more than 40 per cent across England. NHS figures also show in 2022 only 35 per cent of adults in Blackpool received NHS dental care.

Could Fluoride in the water help improve dental health?

Blackpool's director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura told a meeting of the town's Health and Wellbeing Board that lobbying for fluoridation of the water was an important step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We don't have fluoride in our water although we do have it in school milk. But ultimately we would like a water fluoridation scheme and it is important to keep lobbying around that."

Director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura (Blackpool Council)

Since 2016 all Blackpool primary school children in years one to six have been able to have fluoridated milk, as part of the school breakfast scheme.

According to the NHS website, many areas of England already have fluoride in the water including Cumbria and it has been "found that water fluoridation appears to contribute to reduced tooth decay levels and doesn't seem to be associated with any significant health risks".

Dr Rajpura also welcomed announcements in the King's Speech which could help improve dental health. He said: "I really welcome the banning of junk food advertising to children and also measures on smoking and vaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initial evidence is showing the sugar tax on soft drinks is working and there is a reduction in tooth extractions. We need more policies like this, such as a ban on buy one, get one free promotions."

His comments came as the Health and Wellbeing Board approved the council's latest Oral Health Strategy up to 2028. Although the local authority does not commission services, it must take steps through public health to help improve dental health.

Aims of the strategy include -

Promote and protect oral health by improving diet and reducing consumption of sugary food and drinks, alcohol and tobacco

Improve oral hygiene including with supervised tooth brushing for children

Increase the availability of fluoride

Lobby for water fluoridation

Encourage people to go to the dentist regularly

Increase access to NHS dental services