Three Fylde coast care companies

Home Instead Blackpool and Wyre, Transitions Care Fylde, and Senior Moments Care in St Annes made the top 20 list of North West home care companies in the Home Care Awards 2022, placing them among the top two per cent in the region.

The awards are based on reviews found on the Home Care website, which is the UK’s top home care review page. Some 1,052 companies in the North West competed for the award, with other big winners including Life-Line Care 4 U in Nelson.

Tara McPhee, owner of Home Instead Blackpool and Wyre, said: “It is so wonderful to be named as one of the top 20 home care providers in the region, and is testament to our wonderful Care Professionals and the dedication they show to our clients on a daily basis. We provide only the best quality of care, helping our clients remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible. We also prioritise companionship, bringing a friendly face and company as well as care.”

The Home Instead Blackpool team

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager at Home Care, said: “Top quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.