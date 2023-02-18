This is why you feel like you're falling when you're asleep, expert reveals

If so, you’re not the only one as a tweet is currently gaining a lot of traction online as people are just discovering that this is called a ‘hypnic jerk’.

What are hypnic jerks?

Martin Seeley, the CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay says Hypnic jerks are the sudden, involuntary body movements that some people experience just before falling asleep. They can occur at any time during the night, but they're most common in the very early morning hours.

Do you sometimes feel like you are falling in your sleep?

Hypnic jerks may involve muscle twitches or more complex actions such as a head jerk, arm jerk or leg jerk. The movements can be minor but sometimes, they’re violent enough to wake you up.

The sudden movements typically last only a second or two, but they can be quite startling if you're not expecting them. Hypnic jerks are common in children and adults alike, though they're rarely mentioned in conversation because they're not considered dangerous or harmful.

How normal are they?

Despite being unsettling, hypnic jerks can be a normal part of your sleep cycle. This is because they are caused by the brain's attempt to regulate its level of alertness during sleep. During REM sleep (the phase of sleep when dreaming occurs), your body is paralyzed except for your eyes and muscles involved in breathing. This paralysis keeps you from acting out your dreams while you're sleeping. If you were able to move freely during this time, you might injure yourself or others around you — not exactly an ideal situation!

In order to enter into deeper stages of sleep without waking up fully, your brain sends signals down through your spinal cord to relax muscles throughout your body — including those that would normally be active during wakefulness but aren't needed at this time (such as muscles used for speech). This process allows your body to enter into a deeper state of sleep.

Should you be concerned if you have one?

In most cases, hypnic jerks don't cause any pain or harm — but it may make you feel alarmed when you suddenly jolt awake with a sudden jerk of your body like you've been hit by electricity!

Four ways to fall back asleep after having a hypnic jerk

They can, however, be disruptive if you have them regularly and, therefore, keep waking up in the middle of the night. If this happens to you, here is how you can fall back asleep:

Take some deep breaths

When your body is stressed out, it's harder for it to relax completely and fall asleep quickly. So if you’re feeling a bit startled about being woken up abruptly, take some deep breaths to help calm down your mind and body.

Stay off your phone

Whilst you may be tempted to go on your phone to distract your mind, this is the worst thing you can do in the middle of the night. This is because the blue light emitted from your phone can interfere with your body’s production of the sleep hormone, melatonin. In turn, this makes you feel more awake, naturally, making it harder for you to fall asleep. Plus, seeing the time on your phone may stress you out if you need to be awake in a couple of hours.

Make yourself more comfortable

It may seem obvious, but make sure that you're lying in a position that makes you feel comfortable before attempting to drift off again — especially if you're used to sleeping on your side or stomach.

Carry out a full body scan