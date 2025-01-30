This is how the government plans get Lancashire’s sick back to work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support service designed to help people with certain health conditions get back to work - and stay there - is now operating right across Lancashire.

Known as ‘WorkWell’, the scheme provides tailored assistance to people aged 16 and over who have had to stop working because of their health - or are at risk of ending up in that position.

Lancashire was one of 15 areas nationwide chosen to pilot the initiative in some of its districts last year - and now it has been rolled out to residents throughout the county.

Dr Andy Knox, associate medical director of population health for the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board – which commissions the service - said: “WorkWell is a new programme aimed at helping people with some physical and mental health conditions by providing support to return or stay in work.

“As part of the offer, individuals will have access to a work and health coach, who will offer individualised support for up to 12 weeks and help create some clear objectives that address individuals’ physical, psychological and social needs.”

The support programme is open to those who have been out of work for less than six months and need health-related support to return - or who are currently employed, but have been absent through sickness, or struggling in the workplace, as a result of a health condition.

However, the service is not designed for people with complex health needs, nor the long-term unemployed.

Dr Knox added: “Now that the programme has fully launched across the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria, we want everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this big opportunity.

“Eligible individuals can refer themselves to the service. We also work with local employers to address some of the barriers people face in work or returning to work when they have a physical or mental condition - and I think the service will have a positive impact for local people and employers in our region."

To access WorkWell or find out more, visit: www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/our-work/workwell