News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Spending time with your pet is one of the best ways to de-stress

These are the most stress-busting activities you can do - according to new research

New research has revealed the go-to ways which Brits use to unwind, with 40 percent agreeing that petting a dog or a cat is the best way to feel instantly chilled.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:26 pm

The survey of 2,000 Brits also discovered that enjoying a good old-fashioned cup of tea with a biscuit (30 percent) came in second place, followed by taking time out to sit down and read a book (29 percent).

According to the survey by pet insurance brand, ManyPets, the average Brit feels stressed as many as four times a day, with finances (71 per cent) work (44 per cent), family (30 per cent) and relationships (24 per cent) among the most common stress “triggers”.

With that in mind, here are the top 15 ways people like to use to de-stress ...

1. Cuddling your pet

Whether it's a cat, dog, rabbit or hamster, cuddling your pet is top of the list of ways to de-stress with a whopping 40 per cent in the poll results

Photo: pb

Photo Sales

2. A brew and a biscuit

Having a cup of tea and a biscuit came in second in the poll with 30 per cent saying this is their favourite de-stress method

Photo: pb

Photo Sales

3. Reading a book

Sitting down with a good book after a busy day and losing yourself in it is a great way to de-stress according to 29 per cent of responders

Photo: pb

Photo Sales

4. Netflix binge

Indulging in a Netflix marathon was also a popular way to de-stress according to 28 per cent of those polled

Photo: pb

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4