These are the Christmas and New Year 2022/23 pharmacy opening times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre
While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, many pharmacies across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.
If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.
Contact NHS 111 online or over the phone if you are in urgent need.
Those eligible should also book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations – especially if you are attending parties or visiting family – rather than putting it off until the new year. To find out if you are eligible, and to book, visit healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open during the festivities:
Christmas Day – December 25
Cohens Chemist, 164c Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 10am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, 118/120 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool 1pm-4pm
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm
Cleveleys Pharmacy, 42 Kelso Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-1pm
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham 10am-4pm
Boxing Day – December 26
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm
Boots the Chemist, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4p,
Tuesday, December 27
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 11am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St.Annes 11am-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys 10am-4pm
New Year’s Day – January 1
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm
Boots Pharmacy, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 10.30am-4pm
Well Pharmacy, Cherry Tree Road, Marton Blackpool 10am-4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Red Bank Road, Bispham 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton RetaIl Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool 10am-4pm
HBS Pharmacy, Newton Drive Health Centre, Newton Drive, Blackpool 9am-7pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes 10.30am-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-4pm
Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Kepple Lane, Garstang 8am-4pm
Monday, January 2
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm
Boots Pharmacy, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 10.30am-4.30pm
Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 11am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy, 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys 10.30am-4.30pm
Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St.Annes 11am-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-4pm