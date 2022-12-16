These are the Christmas and New Year 2022/23 pharmacy opening times in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.

If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.

Contact NHS 111 online or over the phone if you are in urgent need.

Some pharmacies in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will be open over the Christmas and New Year period

Those eligible should also book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations – especially if you are attending parties or visiting family – rather than putting it off until the new year. To find out if you are eligible, and to book, visit healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.

This is when your local pharmacy will be open during the festivities:

Christmas Day – December 25

Cohens Chemist, 164c Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 10am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 118/120 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool 1pm-4pm

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm

Cleveleys Pharmacy, 42 Kelso Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-1pm

Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham 10am-4pm

Boxing Day – December 26

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm

Boots the Chemist, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4p,

Tuesday, December 27

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 11am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St.Annes 11am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys 10am-4pm

New Year’s Day – January 1

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm

Boots Pharmacy, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 10.30am-4pm

Well Pharmacy, Cherry Tree Road, Marton Blackpool 10am-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Red Bank Road, Bispham 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Clifton RetaIl Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool 10am-4pm

HBS Pharmacy, Newton Drive Health Centre, Newton Drive, Blackpool 9am-7pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes 10.30am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Cleveleys 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-4pm

Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Kepple Lane, Garstang 8am-4pm

Monday, January 2

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool 8am-9pm

Boots Pharmacy, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 10.30am-4.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes 11am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 39 Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys 10.30am-4.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 66 Clifton Street, Lytham St.Annes 11am-4pm