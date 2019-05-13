Patients of dentists in Blackpool were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS

These are the best and worst dentists in Blackpool as rated by patients

Patients of dentists in Blackpool were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS.

The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Blackpool were rated by patients.

Synergy Dental Clinic, 370 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 6LA. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

1. Synergy Dental Practice

Synergy Dental Clinic, 370 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 6LA. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
129 Whitegate Drive, Lancashire, Blackpool, FY3 9BU. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

2. Thomas & Thomas Dental Associates

129 Whitegate Drive, Lancashire, Blackpool, FY3 9BU. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
40-42 Victoria Road East, Thornton, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY5 5BT. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

3. Stanage Dental Practice

40-42 Victoria Road East, Thornton, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY5 5BT. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
6 Leamington Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 4EZ. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

4. mydentist, Leamington Road, Blackpool

6 Leamington Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 4EZ. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3