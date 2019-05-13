These are the best and worst dentists in Blackpool as rated by patients
Patients of dentists in Blackpool were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS.
The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Blackpool were rated by patients.
1. Synergy Dental Practice
Synergy Dental Clinic, 370 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 6LA. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5