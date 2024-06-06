Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diabetics in Lancashire are being urged not to overlook the annual battery of tests they should have each year to monitor their condition.

Diabetes can cause other health problems which can become serious if not picked up and tracked or treated in their early stages. For that reason, regular diabetes health checks – sometimes called a yearly or annual review - are part of routine NHS treatment.

More than 115,000 people aged over 17 in Lancashire and South Cumbria are living with diabetes – and the percentage of children estimated to be at risk of diabetes stands at around nine per cent.

As part of their annual review, diabetics should have:

a blood test to check blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels and kidney function;

a urine sample to check for kidney damage;

a foot check

their Body Mass Index (BMI) measured;

their blood pressure taken and

a diabetic eye check.

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes results from an autoimmune destruction of the cells in the pancreas which produce insulin - and is not related to being overweight.

That is in contrast to type 2 diabetes, which accounts for around 90 per cent of all cases, and develops when a person's body cannot produce enough insulin or when the insulin that is produced doesn’t work properly.

Dr Lindsey Dickinson, associate medical director for primary care at Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Diabetes is a major public health concern, and its prevalence is increasing nationally. It’s essential to be diagnosed as early as possible because type 2 diabetes, while preventable through making some lifestyle changes, will get progressively worse if left untreated.

“Everyone living with diabetes should have certain checks and appointments when they’re first diagnosed, to make sure you understand your condition and can live well with diabetes. Then, every year, you should have a series of checks as well as a review and update of your agreed diabetes management plan with your GP or healthcare team.