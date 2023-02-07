The Lighthouse: New alcohol support service will have clinics across Blackpool

Working in partnership with Blackpool Council, NHS and Local health and social care providers, Horizon has launched The Lighthouse, which has been designed and co-produced with clients after findings showed that clients accessing alcohol services in Blackpool wanted a bespoke service. The Lighthouse will be delivering clinics across Blackpool from community centres, GP surgeries, hospitals to home visits for the most vulnerable.

Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council said: “We are really excited to see The Lighthouse Project launch in Blackpool and form a key part of the town’s alcohol reduction and dependency strategy. Long-term alcohol dependency puts people at increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke and cancer. It can also lead to liver disease and increased likelihood of mental health issues. This service will sit alongside wider efforts to improve the health outcomes and life expectancy for Blackpool residents, and we’re committed to working with local services and community partners to achieve this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom High, Horizon Service Manager, said: ‘The figures for alcohol-specific deaths in the UK for 2021 were the highest number on record. We are ready to work with any organisation or person in Blackpool. No matter how much you are drinking, come and talk to us if you have any concerns about your alcohol use and the effects it is having on your life, health or relationships. It is completely confidential.”

The Lighthouse